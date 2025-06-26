/Hamas on ‘its last leg’: Israel halts aid supplies to Gaza over alleged looting by Palestinian militant group

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer accused Hamas of looting aid entering Gaza, adding that the Palestinian militant group is “on its last legs”. He also said that Iran’s nuclear programme had been “set back by many years” following the US and Israeli strikes. This comes as Tel Aviv halted aid supplies to Gaza for two days to prevent them from being looted by Hamas, an official said on Thursday (Jun 26). The move was taken after images circulated showing masked men on aid trucks, whom the clan leaders claimed were protecting the aid.

In a joint statement with Defence Minister Israel Katz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday (Jun 25) that he ordered the military to present a way within two days to prevent aid from being taken under control by Hamas. The move was made after new information indicated that the Palestinian militant group was seizing the aid intended for civilians in northern Gaza. While the statement did not disclose the information, a video circulating showed dozens of masked men, some armed, raiding the trucks carrying aid.

An Israeli official told Reuters that aid deliveries were temporarily suspended for two days to allow the military to come up with a new plan. The Higher Commission for Tribal Affairs, which represents influential clans in the region, said that trucks were protected as part of an aid security process managed “solely through tribal efforts”. It suggested that Hamas had not taken part in the process.

Earlier on Wednesday (Jun 25), A senior Hamas official told AFP that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group have “intensified in recent hours” with mediator countries.

After the ceasefire was announced between Israel and Iran on Tuesday (Jun 24) following 12 days of conflict, the Israeli military chief said that Tel Aviv’s focus will now shift back to Gaza and fighting against Hamas.