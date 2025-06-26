Retired India spinner Ravi Ashwin says that current India batter, which are touring England for five Tests, need to extend their batting time and not necessarily runs to give themselves best chance to win. The comments come on the back of India's five-wicket loss in the first Test at Headingley where England chased down a mammoth 371-run target. India were 333/4 in the second innings before a collapse saw them getting bowled out for 364 towards the end of day 4 and gave England a chance to win. The hosts, batting at brisk pace, scored 350 runs on the final day - leaving India ruing the second innings collapse.

"One thing that the Indian team's batting can focus on is in every innings, can you extend your batting with time -- not by runs. Increase the amount of time England is fielding and increase the amount of time you keep them on the field. When you didn't extend your batting into Day 5, the game was over. This England team has openly advertised that they will go for the target whatever may be the target. So as a batting lineup, we've to keep in mind that we have to give them less time but give a bigger target,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The offie also had a word of praise for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who scored two magnificent hundreds in the match - only the second wicketkeeper-batter in history to achieve the feat - and compared him to Virat Kohli.

"Rishabh Pant should be compared with the likes of Virat Kohli. He is a mainstream batter. Because he has got so much time. Some of these special batters have that knack of picking the ball early. They pick the line quickly, pick the length quickly and they get into lovely positions. Rishabh Pant is one of those rare players who has got that special skill," Ashwin added.