Moments after United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressed the media on Thursday morning (June 26) at the Pentagon on the strikes on Iran, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social saying, “One of the greatest, most professional, and most “confirming” News Conferences I have ever seen! The Fake News should fire everyone involved in this Witch Hunt, and apologize to our great warriors, and everyone else!”

He further added, “The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts. Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!”

Speaking to the reporters, Hegseth said, “Strikes in Iran were highly successful, it was a resounding success and brought the end of the war. Trump created the conditions to end war destroying Iran's nuclear capabilities. What other presidents talked about, President Trump achieved. This is a historic moment."

“Leaked preliminary report is based on lynchpin assumptions. Rafael Grossi also said that US strikes caused enormous damage. This is a historically successful mission." “32 NATO countries committed to spending 5%, historic change in continental security. What President Trump achieved at NATO yesterday was groundbreaking,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Gen. Dan Caine said, “We received intel on Monday that Iran intended to attack US bases in the region. Patriot cruise were deployed from Korea and Japan. We were joined in this engagement with Qatari Patriot cruise. In the days preceding the fordo attacks Iranians tried to cover the shafts with concrete."