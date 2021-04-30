Top 10 world news: Journalist Rohit Sardana's passing, Eurozone recession and more

Senior Indian TV journalist Rohit Sardana passed away on Friday, days after testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, with a continuous spike in India's COVID numbers, airlines doubled flights to take citizens home. In other news, situation in Afghanistan is taking serious turn day-by day as foreign troops begin pull out. Al-Qaeda has threatened the US troops saying that the war was not over. A US government report said that insider attacks within Afghan army were on the rise. These were carried out by Taliban agents who had infiltrated the army.

Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.

Indian TV journalist Rohit Sardana dies days after testing positive for COVID-19

On April 24, Sardana had tweeted that he had contracted the coronavirus. According to reports he passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack.

Eurozone enters double-dip recession in first quarter

Europe has been hit hard by a second and third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with multiple attempts to reopen the economy cut short by new outbreaks.

'War is not over': Al Qaeda warns US as American troops prepare to withdraw from Afghanistan

The comment from the al Qaeda operatives has come as a warning that the group might be looking to re-enter Afghanistan as the US troops prepare to move out



Defector group launches anti-North Korea leaflets despite ban

Challenging the North Korean dictator, an activist group in South Korea has released balloons into North Korea denouncing the government led by Kim Jong Un.

EU expresses concern over rising blasphemy cases in Pakistan

The European Union has raised concerns over Pakistan`s harsh blasphemy laws as they are "often misused to silence opponents and their defenders and to discriminate against religious minorities" and pointed Ahmadi Muslims are probably the most at risk.

Belgium races to get beer to bars for great reopening

Belgium's cafe terraces will not re-open to thirsty beer drinkers for another week but the country's renowned brewers are already all hands to the pump. Six months after the country went into a second coronavirus lockdown, proud bar owners and beer makers alike are keen to get back to business.

As India's Covid crisis worsens, airlines double flights to bring citizens home

As India’s coronavirus cases surge and the crisis is taking over the country, international and domestic airlines are adding the frequency of flights out of India to bring citizens and residents home.

High courts should avoid 'off-the-cuff' remarks, says Supreme Court during Covid hearing

Supreme Court's advice came during hearings on COVID-19 related pleas. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Centre and the Bihar government respectively said during the hearing that such remarks (from the high courts) gave impression as if authorities were doing nothing.

Indo-US ties intensified in Biden administration's first 100 days: State Department

"There's been a concerted focus on India over the past 100 days. President Biden, of course, did make mention of India in his (State of the Union) address last night, and I think you can look at that deep partnership and commitment to partnership through any number of lenses," said State Department spokesperson, Ned Price.

The Royal Mint UK, unveils a 10Kg gold coin as part of The Queen's Beasts series

A part of a commemorative series of coins, this 10Kg coin, reportedly took around 400 hours in the making. According to The Royal Mint, the coin has already been snapped up. While this awe-inspiring coin's price hasn't been announced, it is believed to be somewhere in the six figures.