Indo-US ties intensified in Biden administration's first 100 days: State Department

The Indo-US ties in the first 100 days of the administration of US President Joe Biden has intensified, the state department said.

"There's been a concerted focus on India over the past 100 days. President Biden, of course, did make mention of India in his (State of the Union) address last night, and I think you can look at that deep partnership and commitment to partnership through any number of lenses," State Department spokesperson Ned Price was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Watch |

The engagement between both the nations during these 1000 days reflects a global comprehensive partnership, he added.

He also underscored various engagements of officials from both the countries, including Biden's talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi and engagement between Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Also read | US stands with India: First of $100 million Covid aid from US arrives in India

Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's also visited India, Price said, referring to the importance the US places on ties with India.

"I have mentioned our climate cooperation, but also our health cooperation, and this was something that predates the pandemic but has intensified with the onset of the pandemic and even further with the uptick in cases that we have seen in India in recent days," he said.

"So, I think it is this engagement that reflects our global comprehensive partnership."