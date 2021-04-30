US stands with India: First of $100 million Covid aid from US arrives in India 

The first US government assistance flight carrying COVID-19 emergency aid supplies landed in India on Friday morning.

A military aircraft Super Galaxy military transporter brought the first supplies to help India to fight the deadly second COVID-19 wave that has wreaked havoc across the country, straining its healthcare system.

The aircraft is carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests landed at New Delhi’s international airport.

“The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti,” the US Embassy tweeted.

India is currently recording a world record infection rate of more than 380,000 cases and 3,500 deaths a day and a huge international aid operation has been launched with dozens of countries promising help.

The delivery, which flew in from the Travis military base in California, followed talks this week between US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The United States is delivering supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to provide urgent relief to our partners in India,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday.

Coronavirus cases are surging in India amid a widespread oxygen shortage and slow vaccine rollout. The country's pandemic death toll surpassed 205,000 on Friday, amid reports that COVID fatalities and cases are going uncounted.

(With inputs from agencies)