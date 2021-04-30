As India's Covid crisis worsens, airlines double flights to bring citizens home

As India’s coronavirus cases surge and the crisis is taking over the country, international and domestic airlines are adding the frequency of flights out of India to bring citizens and residents home.

Air India is planning to increase the frequency of flights from India to the US to nearly 32 flights instead of 29, starting from May 11. This will mean an increase of nearly 33 flights in a week when compared to the pre-pandemic days.

Watch |

Joining the plan, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are also hoping to soon charter flights from India to South Korea to help bring back citizens who have been stranded in India due to the pandemic. South Korea had earlier suspended all scheduled flights to and from India due to the Covid crisis. However, the two companies are in talks with the regulator to work out a plan to bring back South Korean nationals wanting to return.

Meanwhile, the US has released a Level 4 travel advisory. "U.S. citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space," the website of the US Embassy and Consulates in India read.

As per reports, carriers in India had managed to reach nearly 87 per cent of the pre-pandemic seat capacity and very hoping to make more progress soon. However, the second wave of the pandemic has once again slowed down the progress and brought a major pullback.