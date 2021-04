The Royal Mint UK, unveils a 10Kg gold coin as part of The Queen's Beasts series

A part of a commemorative series of coins, this 10Kg coin, reportedly took around 400 hours in the making. According to The Royal Mint, the coin has already been snapped up. While this awe-inspiring coin's price hasn't been announced, it is believed to be somewhere in the six figures. Let's take a look:

Masterwork

For the first time in its 1,100-year-long history, the original maker of UK coins, The Royal Mint, has produced a 10-kilo gold commemorative coin.

It is the latest ‘Masterwork’, a new series of larger, one-of-a-kind collector pieces made using a combination of traditional skills and innovative technology.

Photo source: The Royal Mint

(Photograph:Others)