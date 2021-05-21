Top 10 world news: Joe Biden offers Netanyahu his full support, WHO expresses doubt on COVID death toll & more

Top 10 world news today: In our daily evening newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of the day from multiple beats. Today, after eleven days of continuous fighting which resulted in the death of hundreds, Isreal and Hamas have reached a ceasefire. US president Joe Biden has also assured the Israeli prime minister Benyamin Netanyahu of his support, helping Isreal in replenishing the nation's Iron Dome system. In other news amid the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO experts have expressed doubt on the reported death toll worldwide, they say that in reality, it would truly be two to three times higher. If you wish to read the full story, please click on the headline.

Biden assures Netanyahu of 'full support to replenish Israel's Iron Dome system'

After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire. Amid the ceasefire, US President Joe Biden said that he had "assured" Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu of his "full support to replenish Israel's Iron Dome system to ensure its defences and security in the future."

Total COVID-19 deaths at least two to three times higher than officially reported: WHO official

With the world grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, according to the WHO assistant director-general Samira Asma true figures of the worldwide death toll "would truly be two to three times higher".

Sorry to hear Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressing himself in anti-semitic manner, says Israeli diplomat

Israel's Rony Yedidia Clein, expresses regret over Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's anti-semitic remarks.

Hong Kong blames 'gross interference' for Taiwan office closure

Hong Kong said on Friday its suspension of operations at its Taiwan representative office was motivated by Taipei's "gross" interference in internal affairs, including with its offer to assist "violent" protesters, accusations Taiwan rejected.

'We are in a critical moment': Argentina enters lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases

President Alberto Fernandez announces that Argentina will go into nine days lockdown amidst a coronavirus case surge.

China slams EU's 'confrontational approach' after it freezes investments

After European Union halted the ratification of a new investment pact with Beijing, China slams the European Union's "confrontational approach".

Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka nearly out of Covid vaccines, say officials

Six killed in blast at pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan

In an improvised explosive device blast, at least six people were killed and another 14 wounded by a bomb at a pro-Palestinian rally in a Pakistani city Chaman, Balochistan province.

Japan could freeze all aid to Myanmar, foreign minister warns

Japan which is a top donor to Myanmar, has already suspended new aid after the military coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. As the military junta continues to use lethal force against opponents of its coup, in an interview, Japan's foreign minister has now warned that Tokyo could freeze all aid to Myanmar.

'World is on fire': Australian school children skip school to protest against climate change

In Pics, let's take a look as Australian school children step into the streets to voice their opinion on climate change.