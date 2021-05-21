Biden assures Netanyahu of 'full support to replenish Israel's Iron Dome system'

Amid the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting, US President Joe Biden said that he had "assured" Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu of his "full support to replenish Israel's Iron Dome system to ensure its defences and security in the future."

"The Prime Minister [of Israel, Benyamin Netanyahu]... shared with me his appreciation for the Iron Dome system, which our nations developed together and which has saved lives of countless Israeli citizens," the US President said.

"I assured him of my full support to replenish Israel's Iron Dome system to ensure its defences and security in the future," the US president added.

Israeli had used the Iron Dome defence system extensively during the 11-day conflict shooting down several hundred rockets fired by Gaza militants principally Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

According to the Israeli Army, militants had fired at least 4,300 rockets towards its territory, most of which were shot down by the Iron Dome.

Israel had conducted several airstrikes since May 10, taking down several key buildings in Gaza.

At least 230 Palestinian were killed including 65 children during the airstrikes, with the rockets claiming 12 lives in Israel, including two children, also an Israeli soldier one Indian and two Thai nationals were killed.

The Israeli security cabinet approved plans for a ceasefire which takes effect at 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

"We remain committed working with the United Nations and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and marshal international support for the people of Gaza and the Gaza reconstruction efforts," Biden said.

The UN Human Rights Council said it will hold a special session next week to address "the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem."

However, Israel's ambassador in Geneva Meirav Eilon Shahar has asked member states to oppose the meeting.

Meirav Eilon Shahar said: "The convening of yet another special session by the Human Rights Council targeting Israel is testament to the clear anti-Israeli agenda of this body."

"The sponsors of this session are only rewarding the actions of Hamas, a terrorist organisation, that has indiscriminately launched over 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilians, using the people of Gaza as human shields."