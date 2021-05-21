Biden sees 'genuine opportunity' for peace after Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The US President Joe Biden has appreciated the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and has called it a "genuine opportunity" for peace between the two groups.

A ceasefire was called between Israel and Hamas on Thursday, through a deal brokered by the US, UN and Egypt. The Israel PMs office confirmed that the two sides have "unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional … ceasefire".

Also read | Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect after 11-day conflict leaves hundreds dead

After the ceasefire announcement, Biden said, "I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working toward it."

Biden had been criticised by many locals of the US and some of the members of the Democratic Party for not urging the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government to initiate a ceasefire. Although he was being accused of being 'silent' on the subject, the President has appreciated his administration’s "quiet, relentless diplomacy".

He was in regular contact with the Israeli PM and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and has touted Egypt’s efforts and "avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we've seen in previous years".

Watch |

"I extend my sincere gratitude to President al-Sisi and the senior Egyptian officials who have played such a critical role in this diplomacy," he said, appreciating Sisi’s efforts.

The ceasefire has come after 11 days of continuous conflict, causing deaths of hundreds of locals on both sides, including children.

"Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy," Biden said, talking about the casualties on both sides.