Top 10 world news: Jeff Bezos' space trip, Covid danger in Tokyo 2020, and more

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos fulfilled his life-long dream as he travelled to space in his Blue Origin rocket lifting off from a Texas desert beyond the Karman line and back home on Earth. He was joined by his brother Mark Bezos, female aviator Wally Funk, 82, who became the oldest astronaut, 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen who became the youngest to explore outer space in the short journey on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Earth, several European countries such as Spain, France and the UK reported an alarming surge in coronavirus cases on the day Britain reopened its economy completely. A little to the East, alarmed by the surge in Covid cases in the Olympic village, Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 chief, said he does not rule out last-minute cancellation if Covid cases keep increasing in the city.

'Never seen this before': UK, France & Spain witness surge in COVID-19 cases

French health minister Olivier Veran said the coronavirus cases had surged by "150 per cent over a week" while adding that it never rose so fast in with the Alpha variant, Beta nor Gamma variants.

Blue Origin capsule touches down, Bezos & three others back home

Blue Origin's New Shephard rocket landed successfully back on Earth on Tuesday after a super-fast journey into space carrying Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark, aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen.

'Doing very well': Mali's interim leader survives assassination attempt

Mali’s interim leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, has assured that he is well after he survived an assassination attempt on Tuesday.

Amid COVID-19, Tokyo 2020 chief does not rule out cancellation of Olympics

Muto said he does not rule out last-minute cancellation of the mega event stating that discussions will continue "if there is a spike in cases".

Japan becomes 1st country to approve Roche's Covid antibody cocktail treatment

Ronapreve is an antibody cocktail treatment which showed success in limiting serious illness among Covid positive patients, consequentially lowering risk of death.

This is how social media giants are feeding dangerous content to children

A new report reveals how social media platforms expose children to inappropriate content regarding unrealistic body types, dieting, self-harm and suicide. WION explains how companies deliver harmful content to minors under the guise of "targeted content".

Nancy Pelosi's aide and White House staffer test positive for Covid, despite getting fully vaccinated

A few days after Kamala Harris was exposed to possible infection, Nancy Pelosi's aide and another White House staffer have tested positive for coronavirus even after getting fully vaccinated.

Singapore: School boy charged for murder of 13-year-old kid

A few hours after Singapore police found the dead body of a 13-year-old, officials have arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of the murder.

Lockdowns are not more harmful than coronavirus: Study

Some people have been religiously following lockdowns imposed by their local government, but many have protested against these curfews and have complained that these feel more deadly than Covid. But is it true? Scientists answer.

Bill Clinton turned down tea with Queen to eat at an Indian restaurant in UK

The Queen had invited the president to 5 pm tea at the Palace, according to memos between Whitehall aides the week before the Clintons' arrival.