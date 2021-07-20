Nancy Pelosi's aide and White House staffer test positive for Covid, despite getting fully vaccinated

A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid even after getting fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.

"Yesterday, a fully-vaccinated senior spokesperson in the Speaker’s Press Office tested positive for COVID after contact with members of the Texas state legislature last week," Drew Hammill, a top aide to Pelosi said in a statement.

The aide tested positive after meeting the members of the Texas Legislature.

However, Pelosi’s office confirmed that the House Speaker has had no recent contact with the aide who tested positive, and she is therefore out of danger of getting infected. Her office is still taking all necessary precautions.

"This individual has had no contact with the Speaker since exposure. The entire Press Office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test. Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely," Hammill said.

Local reports by Axios have also claimed that another White House staffer has tested positive for coronavirus after attending the same rooftop reception with the Pelosi staffer last Wednesday night. This staffer, too, was fully vaccinated against the virus, as per the reports.

"We know that there will be breakthrough cases, but as this instance shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild," a White House official told the local channel, Fox News. "The White House is prepared for breakthrough cases with regular testing. This is another reminder of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines against severe illness or hospitalization. We wish our colleague a speedy recovery."

This news has come a few days after the Vice President, Kamala Harris, tested negative after she had close contact with members of the Texas delegation who got infected by the virus immediately after the meeting.