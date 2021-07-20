Singapore: School boy charged for murder of 13-year-old kid

A few hours after Singapore police found the dead body of a 13-year-old, officials have arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of the murder.

On Monday, police officials found the dead body of the victim with multiple wounds in a school bathroom along with an ax. He was immediately pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The crime took place at River Valley High School, which is one of the top schools in Singapore’s western region.

"We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident at River Valley High School this morning," said Chan Chun Sing, Singapore's Minister of Education, in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts are with the families of the students concerned. Ministry of Education, Singapore is rendering all possible support to them, and the students and staff at the school."

While the 16-year-old was arrested and was due to be charged soon, the police will also be seeking a court order to remand the criminal for psychiatric assessment.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the two children did not know each other. So, the motive behind this murder is still unclear. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

The case sent shivers around the city where the safety of children amid rising violence cases has come out as an important issue that needs to be addressed. Assuring parents and students that the government will put its best foot forward to take of kids’ safety, Sing said, "We will take care of you as always. If you need to talk to anyone, or know someone who needs help, please reach out to an adult, your teachers or school counsellors. You are never alone, and we will always stand ready to help you."