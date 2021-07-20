Bill Clinton turned down tea with Queen to eat at an Indian restaurant in UK

According to previously classified records, Bill Clinton declined tea with the Queen in 1997 and told advisers that he intended to "be a tourist" in London and try out an Indian restaurant.

The Queen had invited the president to 5 pm tea at the Palace, according to memos between Whitehall aides the week before the Clintons' arrival.

According to a Downing Street briefing note acquired by the National Archives, Clinton wanted time to go shopping – “he has mentioned that he wants to be a tourist” – and had “expressed an interest in tasting Indian food.”

Between a combined news conference and dinner, the Clintons had some spare time.

Dinner for the Blairs and Clintons was in the French restaurant Le Pont de la Tour near Tower Bridge, rather than an Indian restaurant.

From 1993 to 2001, Bill Clinton was the 42nd President of the United States.

He served as governor of Arkansas from 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1992, as well as attorney general from 1977 to 1979.

A member of the Democratic Party, Clinton was known as a New Democrat, and many of his policies reflected a centrist "Third Way" political philosophy.

He is married to Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State (2009–2013) and presidential candidate in 2008 and 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)