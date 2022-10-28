Top 10 world news: Jaishankar addresses UNSC meet, attack on Dem Pelosi’s husband and more

India is in the midst of hosting its first-ever United Nations Security Council (UNSC) special meeting of the counter-terrorism committee starting Friday (October 28) in Mumbai and tomorrow in the capital, New Delhi. In other news, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, the top Democratic Party member who is also Speaker of the US House of Representatives was assaulted by an intruder who broke into their house in San Francisco.

Task of bringing 26/11 masterminds to justice 'remains unfinished': Jaishankar at UNSC meet in Mumbai

Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked with hammer at home

Ukraine: Moscow has sent 1,000 troops as reinforcement as fighting intensifies in Kherson

Senior Ukraine military officials claimed that Russia is amassing troops on the right bank of the Dnieper river as both sides seem poised for a key battle for the city of Kherson.

Twitter is 'now in sane hands,' says Trump after Musk purchase

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday (October 28) welcomed billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of social media platform Twitter. He said that he was pleased the platform was "now in sane hands."

Civilian evacuation ‘complete’ in Kherson: Crimea’s Moscow-appointed head

The evacuation of civilians from the Kherson region amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive has been completed, said Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Moscow-annexed Crimea, after he visited the region with President Vladimir Putin's first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko.

UK PM Sunak defends decision to skip COP27 climate summit

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday (October 28) defended his decision to skip COP27 climate change summit. Sunak said he was skipping the climate meet because of 'pressing' economic problems.

Russian secret services trying to subvert pro-West govt in Moldova: Report

Even as it is faltering in its battle in Ukraine, Russia continues to try to manipulate countries in Eastern Europe and its secret services continue to plot and funnel tens of millions of dollars to cultivate a network in former Soviet Union states to reorient them towards Moscow, said The Washington Post.

It's a bloodbath: Wall St loses over $200bn in value following weak forecasts and results from Big Tech

The US stock market suffered a huge loss of over $200 billion in value in extended trade on Thursday following a weak forecast from Amazon. The company had forecast a slowdown in sales growth for the holiday season, the latest in a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies.

UN expresses deep concern over Russia's 'LGBTQ propaganda' law

The United Nations said on Friday that it was "deeply concerened" by moves of Russian legislature to toughen up the notorious 'LGBTQ propaganda' law. The UN has urged Russian lawmakers to repeal the legislation.

Pakistan: Imran Khan praises India's foreign policy ahead of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, kicked off his "Haqeeqi Azadi" (Real freedom) march to Islamabad from Lahore, on Friday after several hours of delay. During his first speech, he once again praised India's independent foreign policy in the context of purchasing Russian oil despite western pressure amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.