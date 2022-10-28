Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted at home

Husband of Nancy Pelosi, the top Democratic Party member who is also Speaker of US House of Representatives was assaulted by an intruder who broke into their house in San Francisco. The attack, which took place on Friday (October 28) left him in need of hospital treatment.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," the Democratic leader's spokesman of Nancy Pelosi's office Drew Hammill said in a statement.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

It was not immediately clear if the attack on Mr Pelosi was politically motivated. Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco when the attack occurred.

The attack caps a tumultuous year for her 82-year-old venture capitalist husband, who was convicted of drink driving after an accident in May and sentenced to five days in jail.

"The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said.

(With inputs from agencies)

