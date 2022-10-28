Pakistan: Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to begin shortly

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, will soon begin his "Haqeeqi Azadi" (Real freedom) march to Islamabad from Lahore, according to local media on Friday.

The cricketer-turned-politician stated in a video message posted on Twitter before to the march that the goal of the event was to prevent "foreign puppets" from running Pakistan, not to further "personal or political" goals.

چیئرمین عمران خان کا حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے حوالے سے خصوصی پیغام #WeTrustImranKhan pic.twitter.com/bAcQ0fs0AJ — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 27, 2022 ×

In a news conference held in Lahore on Tuesday, Khan announced the march. “I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11 am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad,” Khan said, adding: “I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately.”

A long-standing demand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, the march is considered as Khan's attempt to pressure the current administration into calling early elections. The 70-year-old leader of this demonstration is in charge of it for the second time. When police and PTI demonstrators battled in numerous places during Khan's earlier in May demonstration, there was carnage and mayhem.

Also read | Thousands of Pakistanis attend senior journalist Arshad Sharif's funeral, politicians demand probe

Islamabad police stated it is fully prepared to make sure that no untoward event occurs, despite the fact that PTI officials, including Khan, have appealed for non-violence and calm during the "Haqeeqi Azadi" march. In order to do this, more than 13,000 officers have been stationed in the capital of Pakistan, according to Dawn.

Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister, said that the marchers will be dealt with harshly by the government, which took office after defeating Khan in a trust vote. If there is any attempt to breach the law, "severe action," he warned, will be done.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: