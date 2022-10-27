Thousands of Pakistanis attend senior journalist Arshad Sharif's funeral, politicians demand probe  

The funeral prayers for Arshad Sharif, a senior journalist who was reportedly killed in Kenya were held at 2:00 pm in Islamabad at Shah Faisal Mosque.

Security at the mosque was increased with over 3,500 security personnel.

The journalist was shot dead in Kenya by the local police in case of a "mistaken identity."

The incident took place on Sunday (October 23). The Star reported that he was shot in the head and killed after he and his driver breached a roadblock that was meant to monitor the vehicles at the place.

The car was stooped and both the journalist and river were asked to identify themselves but both failed which later led to the chasing and killing of the senior journalist.

The instance has heightened the political tensions in Pakistan and many dignitaries demand a thorough investigation into the matter.

Several Kenyan authorities have also been questioning Kenya's police claims.

His body arrived in Pakistan on October 27 by noon. The journalist received a hero welcome along with PTI leaders and the crowd expressing their solidarity.

The 49-year-old journalist fled to Dubai in August after being charged with multiple cases, including one sedition case over an interview with PTI leader Shabaz Gill during which the leader made few controversial comments. After receiving death threats he fled to Dubai and relocated to Kenya after his visa expired, the Business Recorder reported.