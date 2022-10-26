Pakistan: Prominent journalist Arshad Sharif’s body arrives in Islamabad

A plane carrying the coffin of prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif landed in Islamabad early Wednesday, said the local media. Sharif was killed by Nairobi police on Sunday night after the car he was in sped through a checkpoint out of the capital city which prompted the police to open fire, said the Kenyan police in a statement.

The local police while expressing regret said that they mistook the car that Sharif and another Pakistani resident, Khurram Ahmed were in for a similar vehicle involved in a child abduction case. While the reason behind the failure of the car to stop at the checkpoint reportedly remains unclear, the incident has sparked outrage in Pakistan.

According to reports, the car was shot at least nine times and one of the bullets hit Sharif in the head. The late journalist’s family said following a post-mortem he will be laid to rest in a graveyard in Islamabad on Thursday. According to reports, his family, friends and several government officials were present at the airport to receive his coffin from the plane that had departed from Kenya, late Tuesday.

The Pakistani journalist had fled the country in August citing threats to his life and prior to which he was in hiding to avoid arrest following a citizen’s complaint against him on allegations of maligning the country's national institutions when he reportedly made a reference related to the military.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry of interior, Pakistan at the direction of the country’s Prime Minister’s office set up a two-member team and launched an investigation into the incident to “ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif from Kenyan police and relevant authorities,” they said in a statement.

This comes amid growing calls for an investigation into Sharif's killing, the findings of which will be made public, said the Pakistan PM, Shehbaz Sharif. Additionally, he had also spoken to Kenyan President William Ruto about the incident. “I requested him to ensure fair and transparent investigation into the shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body,” the PM had said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

