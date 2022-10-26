Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan announces march on Islamabad; calls it 'jihad'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he will be marching to Islamabad, starting Friday. Reportedly, describing the event as a protest march, Khan, along with his supporters will push from the eastern city of Lahore to the capital city and demand early parliamentary elections.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said the protest, the 'largest' in the country's history, will begin from Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

“I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11am [06:00 GMT] from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad. I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately. This will be the largest long march in the country’s history," said Khan.

Calling his protest march a jihad against the ruling government, Khan egged his supporters by saying, "This is something way beyond politics, it is a war for freedom from these thieves that have been imposed over us. This jihad will decide where the country will go."

When quizzed regarding the nature of the protest march, Khan said it will be peaceful.

"We are not going to break the law or go into the Red Zone. Whatever will happen in Islamabad, it will be according to what the courts have permitted us."

As reported by WION, Khan's announcement for the march comes more than a month after former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Khan was mulling such a step.

“Imran Khan will give the call for Islamabad once the floods recede,” said Ahmed.

(With inputs from agencies)

