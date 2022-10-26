Pakistan PM to visit China for the first time since assuming office

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside a high-level delegation, will be traveling to China next week to meet President Xi Jinping. The visit announcement comes days after Xi secured a third term for himself as the party general secretary after the end of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Congress.

The visit was confirmed by Pakistan's foreign ministry which released a statement and said it was Premier Li Keqiang that extended the invitation. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also be travelling with Sharif.

"Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit China on 1-2 November at the head of a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Prime Minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of H.E. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China," read the statement.

The visit comes in the backdrop of China and Pakistan agreeing to start three new corridors in November, in addition to the multiple billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), to strengthen bilateral ties, according to multiple reports.

It is expected that a formal launch will be announced during the trip.

"The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on 27th October 2022," read the statement further.

As reported by WION, the CPEC is a multi-billion dollar development project, with a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

Notably, this will be Sharif's first visit to China since assuming the chair earlier this year. Previously Sharif and Xi met each other in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the SCO summit last month. Sharif will also become one of the first leaders to visit China after the CPC Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)

