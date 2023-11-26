Top 10 world news: Israel-linked tanker seized, India remains alert after China's influenza outbreak, & more

Worries of a spillover continue amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as yet another incident took place when attackers seized the Liberian-flagged Central Park vessel, affiliated with Israel, off the Yemeni coast. In addition to this, the Hamas militant group said that the Israeli offensive resulted in the death of the commander of its northern brigade, Ahmed Al-Ghandour, and four other senior leaders.

In India, taking cues from the evolving health situation in China and the influenza outbreak affecting children, centre has directed all states and union territories to remain vigilant against viral fever and respiratory diseases.

In a third such incident against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, attackers captured a tanker, associated with Israel, off the Yemeni coast on Sunday (Nov 26). The Liberian-flagged Central Park, managed by Zodiac Maritime, was seized in the Gulf of Aden. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has instructed all states and union territories to stay on alert against viral fever and respiratory diseases in the wake of evolving health situation in China and consequent crisis posed by influenza outbreak which is specifically impacting the children.

Hamas said on Sunday (Nov 26) that the commander of its northern brigade and four other senior leaders were killed during the Israeli offensive. In a statement, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said that the northern brigade commander Ahmed Al-Ghandour was part of the Hamas' military council. According to a report by the news agency AFP, Ghandour had been jailed in Israel twice and reportedly lost two of his sons in Israeli airstrikes during the current war.

A major rescue operation was launched on Sunday (Nov 26) for 13 crew members who went missing after a Comoros-flagged cargo ship carrying 14 crew sank in gale-force winds off the Lesbos island. According to a report by the news agency AFP, the coastguard said that a navy helicopter picked up one crew member from the RAPTOR cargo ship. The crew member was taken to the Lesbos General Hospital.

India marked the 15th anniversary of the dastardly 26th November terror attacks that laid seige to India's bustling financial capital, Mumbai. The attack was carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists who had arrived via the sea route, as India and Pakistan share a porous maritime boundary.

The Chinese health ministry on Sunday (Nov 26) urged local authorities to increase the number of fever clinics amid a surge in respiratory illnesses across the country. Addressing a press conference, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said that the surge in acute respiratory illnesses was linked to the simultaneous circulation of several kinds of pathogens, most prominently influenza.

US reacted on Sunday (Nov 26) after it faced a stern warning from the Chinese military when the American warship - the guided-missile destroyer - USS Hopper, reportedly entered waters off the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea.

Two men were executed by a Palestinian armed group in the West Bank city of Tulkarem on Friday (Nov 24) night on charges of being informants to Israel, according to media reports. The two were executed as a mob cheered on. A Palestinian journalist, speaking anonymously, reportedly mentioned that after being shot, the corpses were beaten and stomped on by residents.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has been all over the headlines for the extreme violence and action in the movie. The movie that comes from director Sandeep Vanga Reddy got an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).