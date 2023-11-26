US raps PLA after it accuses country of being a 'security risk maker' in South China Sea

US reacted on Sunday (Nov 26) after it faced a stern warning from the Chinese military after the American warship - the guided-missile destroyer - USS Hopper, reportedly entered waters off the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea.

In response to China's reaction over the warship, the US Navy reportedly said that the Hopper had "asserted navigational rights in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law".

This comes as the spokesperson for China's People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command, Senior Colonel Tian Junli, condemned the alleged intrusion as a serious violation of China's sovereignty and security. He also accused the US of pursuing "navigation hegemony" and contributing to the "militarisation of the South China Sea."

The PLA's Southern Theater Command deployed air and naval forces to monitor and force out the USS Hopper.

The PLA spokesperson said that the command will be on high alert in order to address the need to safeguard national sovereignty and maintain peace and stability in the region.

He termed United States as a "security risk maker in the South China Sea" and called it the "biggest" peace and stability "destroyer" in the region.

US-Philippines drills

Philippines and the United States troops launched joint patrols on November 21 in waters near Taiwan. This was followed by China's accusations against the Philippines of collaborating with "foreign forces" for joint patrols in the South China Sea.

Deputy spokesperson for the US' 7th Fleet Lieutenant Kristina Weidemann, reportedly said, "The United States challenges excessive maritime claims around the world regardless of the identity of the claimant. Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas."

The Philippines and Australia also initiated joint sea and air patrols which further contributed to the complex dynamics in the area and a slew of accusations and counter accusations.

US and China, in the latest, held "candid" talks on maritime issues, where the US expressed concerns about "dangerous and unlawful" Chinese actions in the South China Sea.

