US, Germany forcing Ukraine to end war with Russia and ready to accept new boundary: Report

United States and Germany are reportedly nudging Ukraine to end its war with Russia, German media reported quoting sources, indicating that “war fatigue” and economic problems are making difficult for the NATO allies to back Kyiv.

German tabloid BILD reported that during talks between United States President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in March at the Roosevelt Room, both had agreed to deliberately limit arm supplies to Ukraine and put indirect pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to come to the peace talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Appropriate weapons supply to Ukraine

The tabloid, quoting an unnamed official, reported that both US and Germany, two primary military donors to Ukraine, intend to supply just an “appropriate amount” of weapons so that Ukraine can maintain its lead and have sufficient room for peace negotiation, but just not enough to reclaim its land.

The German federal government has now set itself the main goal of putting Ukraine in a “strategically good negotiating position,” BILD said.

“The country should negotiate with (Russian dictator) Vladimir Putin's regime about its ‘sovereignty and territorial integrity.’ The White House and the Chancellery are coordinating on this,” government sources told BILD.

Berlin and Washington expect that if Kyiv and Moscow refuse to hold formal negotiations, the issue will remain frozen, and there will be no official accord.

“Zelenskyy should come to the realization that things cannot go on like this,” a German government insider told BILD.

If peace talks fail, then Plan B

However, if limiting weapon supplies fails to enable Ukraine with peace talks, the source told BILD that US and Germany have a “Plan B” in place.

“What Berlin and Washington are striving for as an alternative to negotiations is a frozen conflict, without agreement between the conflicting parties,” the source said.

It means that even if the intended peace talks fail to materialise, a new quasi-border will be drawn between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Belfer Center at Harvard’s Kennedy School, Russia controls around 17.5 per cent of Ukrainian land, in addition to Crimea, which it acquired in 2014. Putin maintains that land is now a part of Russia.

Ukraine, however, has been adamant in reclaiming all of its territory despite calls from those inside Ukraine for an alternative approach.