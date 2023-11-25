China holds training drills near Myanmar border after its convoy goes up in flame

China's military is gearing up for "combat training activities" along its border with Myanmar starting Saturday, following a recent incident where a convoy of trucks carrying goods into Myanmar was engulfed in flames.

Myanmar state media labeled the incident as an insurgent attack, contributing to heightened security concerns in China.

This comes at a crucial time when Chinese and Myanmar officials engaged in talks in Myanmar's capital to address concerns about border stability.

"About 120 out of 258 vehicles carrying household goods, consumer goods, clothes, and building materials were destroyed by fire," the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reportedly said.

Spokesperson for insurgents Li Kyar Win rubbished the allegations and said that it won't carry out acts that would be detrimental to the interests of the people of Myanmar.

The Southern Theatre Command, one of China's People's Liberation Army's five commands, reportedly stated on WeChat that the training would assess the "rapid maneuverability, border sealing, and fire strike capabilities of theatre troops."

However, the announcement did not provide specific details regarding the timing or the number of troops involved.

Junta says ties with China friendly

According to military junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, Myanmar was informed about the drills.

He said that Chinese troops intended to "maintain stability and peace" near the border without interfering in Myanmar's internal affairs. Zaw Min Tun reassured that the military ties between China and Myanmar are strong, and both countries have friendly ties.

The convoy fire occurred in the town of Muse against the backdrop of Myanmar's military facing challenges in maintaining control over several towns and military outposts.

The country is grappling with a significant and coordinated offensive, resulting in the displacement of over 2 million people, as reported by the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies)