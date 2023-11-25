Ukraine claims Russia launched 'record number' of drones against Kyiv since war started

Local Ukrainian officials have alleged that Russia on Saturday (Nov 25) launched its largest drone attack against the capital of Kyiv since the war started last year in February. Media reports claimed that at least five people were injured.

Ukraine's Air Force in a Telegram post noted that "a total of nearly 75 Shahed drones were launched from two directions – Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Kursk region, Russia. The primary target was the city of Kyiv". The official said that there was a "record number" of drones.

The air force also stated that the air defences intercepted 71 of the Iranian-made drones across six regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv.

The Air Force said: "Anti-aircraft missile troops, tactical aviation, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack." As per the Air Force, a Kh-59 guided missile was also destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukraine also said that dozens of residential buildings and over 100 facilities were without power in Kyiv. Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement that the "large-scale drone attack" cut off power to an overhead line.

"As a result, 77 residential buildings and 120 facilities in the central part of the city lost power," he said, further adding that work was underway to restore service.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.



Our warriors shot down the majority of the drones, but not all of them. We keep working… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 25, 2023

'Crimes of genocide'

The attack came on the day that Ukraine marks Holodomor, the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. "More than 70 Shaheds on the night of the Holodomor Remembrance Day... The Russian leadership is proud of the fact that it can kill," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social media.

Zelensky further said that it was "impossible" to forgive the "crimes of genocide" during a famine that took place under the rule of Stalin.

"It is impossible to forget, understand and especially forgive the horrific crimes of genocide that the Ukrainian people experienced in the 20th century," Zelensky said as he marked another annual Remembrance Day of the starvation, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

