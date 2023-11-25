LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Ukraine claims Russia launched 'record number' of drones against Kyiv since war started

Kyiv, UkraineEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 25, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on November 25, 2023, shows rescuers working to extinguish a fire at the site of a drone attack in Kyiv. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Russia-Ukraine war: The attack came on the day that Ukraine marks Holodomor, the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin 

Local Ukrainian officials have alleged that Russia on Saturday (Nov 25) launched its largest drone attack against the capital of Kyiv since the war started last year in February. Media reports claimed that at least five people were injured. 

Ukraine's Air Force in a Telegram post noted that "a total of nearly 75 Shahed drones were launched from two directions – Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Kursk region, Russia. The primary target was the city of Kyiv". The official said that there was a "record number" of drones.

The air force also stated that the air defences intercepted 71 of the Iranian-made drones across six regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv. 

trending now

The Air Force said: "Anti-aircraft missile troops, tactical aviation, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack." As per the Air Force, a Kh-59 guided missile was also destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukraine also said that dozens of residential buildings and over 100 facilities were without power in Kyiv. Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement that the "large-scale drone attack" cut off power to an overhead line. 

"As a result, 77 residential buildings and 120 facilities in the central part of the city lost power," he said, further adding that work was underway to restore service.  

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. 

×

Also read: Exclusive: Seychelles Foreign Minister Radegonde says India has championed Global South causes 

'Crimes of genocide' 

The attack came on the day that Ukraine marks Holodomor, the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. "More than 70 Shaheds on the night of the Holodomor Remembrance Day... The Russian leadership is proud of the fact that it can kill," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social media.

Zelensky further said that it was "impossible" to forgive the "crimes of genocide" during a famine that took place under the rule of Stalin. 

"It is impossible to forget, understand and especially forgive the horrific crimes of genocide that the Ukrainian people experienced in the 20th century," Zelensky said as he marked another annual Remembrance Day of the starvation, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

author

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

RELATED

Explained: How China bolsters Pakistan's terror infrastructure as world remembers 26/11 victims

Singapore envoy issues alert over fake diplomatic plates on car in Delhi, urges extra caution at IGI airport

US: Fully intact fly found in man's intestine during routine screening, leaves him stumped

Topics