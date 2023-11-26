IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians; Cameron Green joins RCB in all-cash deal

Two hours after Gujarat Titans retained their captain, Hardik Pandya, on the IPL 2024 retention deadline day, the dream trade of Pandya returning to his former franchise, Mumbai Indians, turned into a reality. The most talked-about and perhaps the biggest trade in the tournament’s history is said to be completed, with details submitted to the BCCI and all parties concerned in IPL.

As per Cricbuzz, the deal was signed on Sunday (Nov 26) between both franchises in an all-cash trade, meaning no player switched bases from MI to GT. Per the report, the BCCI has given this deal a go-ahead involving just cash transactions, the value of which remains unclear. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya’s league fee for one year is INR 15 crores.

While Pandya’s selection will boost the side’s chances of going for the record sixth title in the 17th season, Green’s presence could come in handy. Green, bought for over INR 17 crores in the previous auction, impressed everyone with his all-around ability despite not getting to bat at a particular position throughout the season.

His maiden IPL hundred in MI’s last league game of IPL 2023 helped them qualify for the playoffs, where they failed to make it to the next stage.

Meanwhile, both teams listed their released and retained players ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction scheduled on Tuesday (Dec 19) in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians – List of retained and released players

Players released: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier

Players traded out: Cameron Green

Players traded in: Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans – List of retained and released players

Players released: Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan

Players traded out: Hardik Pandya