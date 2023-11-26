IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of players released and retained by Lucknow Super Giants
Story highlights
Amid rumours of KL Rahul switching bases by joining his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, the India batter will continue leading the Lucknow-based side in the 17th edition.
Amid rumours of KL Rahul switching bases by joining his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, the India batter will continue leading the Lucknow-based side in the 17th edition.
One of the two newest additions to the IPL family, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has taken significant steps towards building a team for the future. KL Rahul-led franchise has released eight players, traded two and retained the remaining on the IPL 2024 retention day deadline. A team with a new backroom staff will enter the mini-auction scheduled for Tuesday (Dec 19) with a purse of just INR 13.9 crore.
Amid rumours of KL Rahul switching bases by joining his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, the India batter will continue leading the Lucknow-based side in the 17th edition.
With a star-studded squad at the helm, LSG had a chance of putting its hands on the trophy last season but fell shy in the efforts. This time, with an eye on some new players on the auction day, Lucknow can push for the case of a title run in IPL 2024.
trending now
From heavy hitters at the top to some of the quickest pacers in their ranks, LSG still has a core to threaten anyone on a given day.
Also, they are the only franchise to trade out two players – Avesh Khan to RR and Romario Shepard to the Mumbai Indians.
Here is the full list of players released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –
- Daniel Sams
- Karun Nair
- Jaydev Unadkat
- Manan Vohra
- Karan Sharma
- Suryansh Shedge
- Swapnil Singh
- Arpit Guleria
Traded Out - Romario Shepherd and Avesh Khan
Traded In – Devdutt Padikkal
Here is the full list of players retained by the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2024 -
- KL Rahul (captain)
- Quinton de Kock
- Nicholas Pooran
- Ayush Badoni
- Deepak Hooda
- K Gowtham
- Krunal Pandya
- Kyle Mayers
- Marcus Stoinis
- Prerak Mankad
- Yudhvir Singh
- Mark Wood
- Mayank Yadav
- Mohsin Khan
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Yash Thakur
- Amit Mishra
- Naveen-ul-Haq