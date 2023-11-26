IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of players released and retained by Lucknow Super Giants

One of the two newest additions to the IPL family, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has taken significant steps towards building a team for the future. KL Rahul-led franchise has released eight players, traded two and retained the remaining on the IPL 2024 retention day deadline. A team with a new backroom staff will enter the mini-auction scheduled for Tuesday (Dec 19) with a purse of just INR 13.9 crore.

Amid rumours of KL Rahul switching bases by joining his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, the India batter will continue leading the Lucknow-based side in the 17th edition.

With a star-studded squad at the helm, LSG had a chance of putting its hands on the trophy last season but fell shy in the efforts. This time, with an eye on some new players on the auction day, Lucknow can push for the case of a title run in IPL 2024.

From heavy hitters at the top to some of the quickest pacers in their ranks, LSG still has a core to threaten anyone on a given day.

Also, they are the only franchise to trade out two players – Avesh Khan to RR and Romario Shepard to the Mumbai Indians.

Here is the full list of players released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Daniel Sams

Karun Nair

Jaydev Unadkat

Manan Vohra

Karan Sharma

Suryansh Shedge

Swapnil Singh

Arpit Guleria

Traded Out - Romario Shepherd and Avesh Khan

Traded In – Devdutt Padikkal

Here is the full list of players retained by the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2024 -