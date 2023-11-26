IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of players released and retained by Punjab Kings

One of the few franchises to have never won an IPL title, Punjab Kings, have announced their final list of released and retained players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Punjab-based outfit has kept most of its core, including star foreign players like Jonny Bairstow and two match-winners in the shortest format, Liam Livingstone and Sikandar Raza. They, however, have let go of one of the most-talked-about Indian talents in their setup.

Despite having a bumper auction in the lead to the last season, Punjab Kings had a disappointing run, finishing in the bottom half of the points table at the eighth position. Having won just six out of their 14 contested league matches, PBKS failed to leave an impression for the nth time.

However, with fully-fit Bairstow set to play the whole season, alongside a hungrier Shikhar Dhawan at the top, PBKS can hope to turn the tables around this time. Their middle-order looks sorted with few emerging Indian players, while Livingstone and Raza are there to take care of duties later in the innings.

With PBKS retaining Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh, they can bank on their pace department to click in the 17th season. In the spin-bowling section, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar will again hog the limelight.

Here is the full list of players released by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction -

Mohit Rathee

Raj Bawa

Shahrukh Khan

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Baltej Singh

Here is the full list of players retained by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Shikhar Dhawan (captain)

Matthew Short

Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Sikandar Raza

Rishi Dhawan

Liam Livingstone

Atharva Taide

Arshdeep Singh

Nathan Ellis

Sam Curran

Kagiso Rabada

Harpreet Brar

Rahul Chahar

Harpreet Bhatia

Vidwath Kaverappa

Shivam Singh