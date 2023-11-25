IPL 2024 Auction - Full list of players retained and released by Chennai Super Kings

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a settled and strong squad at the helm, and ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, the franchise needs to make a few decisions looking into the future. While most fans are keen on what the future holds for CSK captain and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the backroom staff and the think tank are busy penning the final list of retained and released players before the deadline date, Sunday (Nov 26).

Given the history of CSK's working setup, the Chennai-based team would retain most of the players while letting go of those uncertain to donate time due to any commitments or injury scares.

Although confirmations around only two players have been made public – Ben Stokes and now-retired Ambati Rayudu, CSK’s think tank is tight-lipped around their tactics heading into the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

While Rayudu, one of IPL’s most decorated players, announced his retirement after winning the final last year, England star all-rounder Ben Stokes recently opted out of the upcoming season to manage his workload and fitness.

Having suffered knee issues since the start of 2022, Stokes, who unretired from the ODIs to appear in the recently-concluded World Cup, admitted to be undergoing the much-required knee surgery. Although the franchise is said to be 'in support of his decision' to remain unavailable, CSK's decision-makers contemplated releasing him ahead of the auction.

Here is the probable list of players to be released by CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Ambati Rayudu (now retired)

Ben Stokes

Dwaine Pretorius

Sisanda Magala

Probable list of players to be retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 -

MS Dhoni (wk)(c)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Devon Conway

Subhranshu Senapati

Deepak Chahar

Tushar Deshpande

Maheesh Theekshana

Simranjeet Singh

Matheesha Pathirana

Akash Singh

Prashant Solanki

Mitchell Santner

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Ravindra Jadeja

Moeen Ali

Shivam Dube

Ajinkya Rahane

Nishant Sindhu

Shaik Rasheed

Ajay Mandal

Bhagath Verma