IPL 2024 Auction - Full list of players retained and released by Chennai Super Kings
While Rayudu, one of IPL’s most decorated players, announced his retirement after winning the final last year, England star all-rounder Ben Stokes recently opted out of the upcoming season to manage his workload and fitness.
Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a settled and strong squad at the helm, and ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, the franchise needs to make a few decisions looking into the future. While most fans are keen on what the future holds for CSK captain and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the backroom staff and the think tank are busy penning the final list of retained and released players before the deadline date, Sunday (Nov 26).
Given the history of CSK's working setup, the Chennai-based team would retain most of the players while letting go of those uncertain to donate time due to any commitments or injury scares.
Although confirmations around only two players have been made public – Ben Stokes and now-retired Ambati Rayudu, CSK’s think tank is tight-lipped around their tactics heading into the IPL 2024 mini-auction.
Having suffered knee issues since the start of 2022, Stokes, who unretired from the ODIs to appear in the recently-concluded World Cup, admitted to be undergoing the much-required knee surgery. Although the franchise is said to be 'in support of his decision' to remain unavailable, CSK's decision-makers contemplated releasing him ahead of the auction.
Here is the probable list of players to be released by CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –
- Ambati Rayudu (now retired)
- Ben Stokes
- Dwaine Pretorius
- Sisanda Magala
Probable list of players to be retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 -
- MS Dhoni (wk)(c)
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Devon Conway
- Subhranshu Senapati
- Deepak Chahar
- Tushar Deshpande
- Maheesh Theekshana
- Simranjeet Singh
- Matheesha Pathirana
- Akash Singh
- Prashant Solanki
- Mitchell Santner
- Rajvardhan Hangargekar
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Moeen Ali
- Shivam Dube
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Nishant Sindhu
- Shaik Rasheed
- Ajay Mandal
- Bhagath Verma
Meanwhile, CSK, unlike other franchises, has thus far opted against trading any player ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, set to be held in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19).