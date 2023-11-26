Animal: British censors give Ranbir’s movie 18+ certificate, film has ‘several scenes of domestic abuse'

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has been all over the headlines for the extreme violence and action in the movie. The movie that comes from director Sandeep Vanga Reddy got an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).



Before the big release, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) gave the movie an 18+ certificate (suitable only for adults). The board has described the movie as ''strong bloody violence.''



In the description, they wrote that the ''action drama charts a man's relentless pursuit of twisted revenge at all costs. Fight scenes are sustained and gory, domestic abuse is thematic, and there are isolated moments of sexual abuse.''



Describing further, they have stated that, ''there is a scene where a man uses a knife to see another's throat. A man uses meat cleavers to murder two prisoners. There is a frenzied stabbing.''

There have been several scenes of domestic abuse in which men strike, humiliate, coerce and manipulate women and children.



The movie has received five points for violence, three points for threat, and four points for sexual violence and sexual threat.



“A bloodied murderer lies on top of his new wife in front of wedding guests. It is implied that he means to rape another woman. A man has sex with a woman as a ruse to make her fall in love with him, following which he humiliates her,” the description reads.