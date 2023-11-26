15th Anniversary of 26/11: How prepared is India's Coastal Security apparatus?

India marked the 15th anniversary of the dastardly 26th November terror attacks that laid seige to India's bustling financial capital, Mumbai. The attack was carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists who had arrived at Mumbai via the sea route, as India and Pakistan share a porous maritime boundary.

The attack is described as among the worst in the 21st century as it claimed more than 170 lives across different locations in Mumbai, including luxury hotels, residential colonies, hospitals, and railway stations etc.

Over the last 15 years, the Indian authorities have significantly ramped up the coastal security apparatus and surveillance capabilities.

WION spoke to Director General Rakesh Pal, Chief, Indian Coast Guard(ICG) to understand the level of preparedness and vigil being maintained.

Over the weekend, the Indian Coast Guards conducted a massive air-sea coordinated exercise that involved the Government agencies and private entities.

Conducted off the Gulf of Kutch, in the western state of Gujarat, the 9th edition of the National Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX) involved assets of the Indian Coast Guard and Air Force and those of oil refineries.

NATPOLREX was aimed at re-validating and exercising the collective strategy to combat maritime pollution: oil and chemical spills at sea.

Significance of Gulf of Kutch for trade of India's energy needs

The Gulf of Kutch region is crucial for India's energy security, as more than 70 per cent of India's oil imports arrive at the oil refineries here.

It is also a highly eco-sensitive region, with Gulf of Kutch marine national park's presence aimed at ensuring the conservation of marine species exclusive to Arabia Sea. An oil spill or chemical spill at such a location could quickly spread far and cause damage, given the high wind speeds and ocean current.

Speaking of the daily deployment of ICG assets, Director General Pal told WION that almost 55-60 ships and 12-14 aircraft undertake patrol duty, covering the vast Indian coastline that spans almost 7,500 kms.

In total, the ICG operates around 160 ships and 80 aircraft, therefore, nearly one-third the fleet of ships and one-sixth the fleet of aircraft are deployed on a daily basis.

He added that the ICG also works closely and undertakes Coastal Security exercises with the State and Central government agencies, thereby improving synergy and inter-operability.

15 years since 26/11: Indian Coastal Security apparatus at present

In terms of the Indian Coastal Security network being enhanced and modernised, Director General Pal said that multiple radars and infra-red cameras are being placed at various locations.

In terms of the presence of the Coast Guard, he added that there are 42 Coast Guard stations (for surface vessels) and almost a dozen Coast Guard Air Stations for the air assets.

In the next two years, he said that the Surface and Air fleet would be significantly enhanced with newer inductions and that the force is on track to having a fleet strength of 200 vessels and 100 aircraft (planes and helicopters).

Referring to the specific platforms being ordered, he said that it would include Indian-made platforms such as 9 Dornier-228 Maritime patrol aircraft, 9 Advanced Light Helicopters of Mark 3 variant, and the Airbus-Tata C-295 transporter aircraft.

As for the vessels, he said that orders were being placed for one training ship and six Offshore Patrol Vessels.