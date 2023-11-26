India: Centre asks states, UTs to be on alert after China's influenza outbreak

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has instructed all states and union territories to stay on alert on viral fever and respiratory diseases in the wake of evolving health situation in China and consequent crisis posed by influenza outbreak which is specifically impacting the children.

The latest instruction comes two days after New Delhi first said that it is 'closely monitoring' China's influenza outbreak.

'No need to panic' but what is different this time?

New Delhi has asked states to monitor all types of fever with specific focus on fever in children and adolescents. The states have also been asked to review hospital preparedness in terms of the availability of beds, masks, Oxygen cylinders, antibiotics and ventilators.

According to union health ministry, the last two months of the year entail the season of viral fever, and hence there are more cases of fever and pneumonia in the hospitals this time.

The ministry added that there is nothing to panic about but it is important to remain alert.

Besides, the top cause of concern is that the influenza outbreak in China has been linked to the country's lifting of Covid restrictions eleven months ago. This is the first full winter in China since 2020 when the Covid restrictions are no longer in place.

Influenza outbreak in China

China has since specified the outbreak as that of Influenza A virus subtype H9N2. It was first reported in 1988 and a total of 86 cases of human infection with H9N2 viruses were reported until recent outbreak in China.

Also watch | China state council says influenza will peak this winter × "There is low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness," the health ministry had said previously on Nov 24.

"The overall risk assessment by WHO indicates a low probability of human to human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to WHO so far," it had added.

Besides, China's health ministry on Sunday (November 26) urged local authorities to increase the number of fever clinics amid surge in respiratory illnesses.



The outbreak which made the Chinese hospitals even in urban centres such as Beijing, "overwhelmed with sick children", raised alarm in the World Health Organization. But the risk assessment so far suggests that the risk posed by the outbreak does not warrant a public health response that came in the wake to combat Covid pandemic globally.