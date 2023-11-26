Gruesome execution in West Bank, 2 men shot and then hung on pole for alleged spying for Israel

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Two men were executed by a Palestinian armed group in the West Bank city of Tulkarem on Friday (Nov 24) night on charges of being informants to Israel, according to media reports. The incident occurred as a mob cheered on the execution. A Palestinian journalist, speaking anonymously, reportedly mentioned that after being shot, the corpses were beaten and stomped on by residents.

Videos circulating online showed Palestinians filming the gruesome scene as the bodies were initially attempted to be hung from an electrical tower. Facing difficulties, residents eventually threw the bodies over the walls of a UN school in the area, tying their feet to a chain-link fence.

Accused of providing info to Israel

The victims, identified as Hamza Mubarak, 31, and Azam Juabra, 29, were accused of providing information to Israel that allegedly led to a recent counter-terror raid resulting in six deaths.

Confession videos surfaced online, purportedly showing the two men describing interactions with Israeli intelligence officials who allegedly paid them for information.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. This was Palestinian man Azzam Jamal Hafez Jawabra, 29.



He was executed by a Palestinian street mob, orchestrated by Hamas, two days ago in the West Bank.



He was hung upside down on a pole with hands and feet tied.



During the execution, hundreds of Palestinian men cheered… pic.twitter.com/su4jhzmb5n — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 26, 2023 × The incident raised questions about the whereabouts of Palestinian Authority security forces during the events. The local terror group, affiliated with the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, posted a cryptic statement asserting that the executed men had "wronged themselves."

Tensions in the West Bank have escalated since October 7, marked by a Hamas incursion into Israel from Gaza, resulting in casualties and hostages. In response, Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas from Gaza, launching operations on multiple fronts.

Watch | Israel-Hamas hostages swap: Prominent Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis returns home × The West Bank has witnessed ongoing arrests of wanted Palestinians, including those affiliated with Hamas. The PA health ministry reported over 183 West Bank Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since October 7.

The public prosecutor’s office has promised details of a police investigation into the latest executions in the coming days.

The family of one of the alleged informers disassociated itself from the incident in a statement on Saturday (Nov 25). It spoke of its discontent saying a “malicious finger that we have cut off without regret.” “We affirm our complete innocence,” the family said adding, “and we won’t allow anyone to blame us for his guilt.”

(With inputs from agencies)