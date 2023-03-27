Top 10 world news: Israel judicial overhaul legislation on hold, UK-Scotland tussle, more

After massive protests against judicial overhaul, the Israel government has decided to put a hold on the legislation till next session of the Knesset. Meanwhile, Humza Yousaf has been elected as the new leader of the Scottish Independence Party (SNP). Within merely hours after Yousaf's election, UK PM Rishi Sunak rejected his call for a new Scottish independence referendum. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

Israel's judicial overhaul legislation to be put on hold until next Knesset session



While confirming that the legislation will be put on hold, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power Party said in a statement that it will now be taken up after the Passover recess in April.

At least 6 killed, several injured in blast near Afghanistan foreign ministry



Afghanistan Blast: Taliban is still not recognised by the international community since its takeover in August 2021. In the midst of this diplomatic isolation, the Afghan foreign ministry has lately seen bomb attacks in its neighbourhood. In January, in a similar incident, a suicide bomb blast resulted in heavy casualties in the capital near the ministry's premises.

Russia shells Sloviansk, two killed and 29 wounded: Official



Donestsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook that Russian attack destroyed administrative buildings and also private houses.

UK PM rejects new Scottish leader Yousaf's call for independence referendum



However, British PM Sunak has said that he was 'looking forward' to working with Humza Yousaf.

Jack Ma returns to China after nearly a year of overseas travel, visits a school



The Yungu School said on its official WeChat account that Ma, a former English teacher, discussed topics such as artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

Europol says ChatGPT may be used for cybercrimes, spreading disinformation



Europol's report on ChatGPT is bound to amplify chatter of legal and ethical concerns surrounding the AI-powered chatbot.

Lebanon takes back decision to delay daylight savings time



The decision to delay daylight savings time had created sectarian division in Lebanon.

Myanmar's junta chief pledges to root out shadow govt before elections



Crackdown on opposition shadow government is likely to be increased by Myanmar's junta as the country's military tries to further tighten its grip on power and seek to maintain control.

Trump uses demeaning nickname for Stormy Daniels at Waco rally, denies having slept with her



He said that Stormy is not the person he would cheat with on his wife Melania. Notably, Trump is accused of having sex with Stormy Daniels right after Melania gave birth to his son Barron.

US looks for united front in second Summit for Democracy



This year, Biden has tapped co-hosts from each continent – the presidents of Costa Rica, South Korea, and Zambia and the prime minister of The Netherlands.