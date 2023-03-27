Jack Ma returns to China recently after nearly a year of overseas travel, visits school

Jack Ma, the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, was spotted in Hangzhou, the capital of China's Zhejiang province, news agency Reuters reported on Monday (March 27). He visited a school he founded in the city of Hangzhou.

The South China Morning Post, which is owned by Alibaba, confirmed the news after a buzz on Chinese social media over Ma's return. The media outlet further reported that Ma met teachers and students at Hangzhou Yungu School. As quoted by the report, sources familiar with Ma's schedule divulged details.

After he criticised the Chinese regulators in 2020, the business magnate was more or less not seen in public during Brijing's rampant crackdown on the country's technology sector. The Chinese regime targeted powerful businessmen, and Ma also ran into trouble with the authorities over violating anti-monopoly regulations.

Reports last year emerged that Ma lived with his family in Tokyo for about six months. He was also spotted in some countries, like Spain and the Netherlands. But his exact whereabouts were not known.

WATCH | China & Russia world leaders in trade surplus in 2022: Report

Meanwhile, the Yungu School said on its official WeChat account that Ma, a former English teacher, discussed topics such as artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT during the visit, and Ma said that he hoped to return to teaching one day.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said that Ma returned to China last week, but there's no official confirmation.

Five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that China's new premier, Li Qiang, had recognised that Ma's return to the mainland could help boost business confidence among entrepreneurs and since late last year had begun asking Ma to return. Li is a close ally of President Xi Jinping.

Ma was also seen in a rare public appearance when he weighed in on the hardships that people faced in the year 2022 during a new year's address.

In the video, which was seen online, Ma said, "I hope to see you all offline as soon as possible”, a hint that he is in China and may be ready to return to public life again." SCMP had reported that the video was verified by his charity foundation.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE