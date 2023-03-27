At least 2 killed, 12 injured in blast near Afghanistan foreign ministry

At least two people were killed and 12 more were injured in a blast near Afghanistan’s ministry of foreign affairs, reports said Monday afternoon quoting an NGO in the capital city of Kabul.

“We received some patients,” said Stefano Sozza of Italian NGO Emergency on Monday.

Taliban is still not recognised by the international community since the fall of the US-backed government in Kabul. In the midst of this diplomatic isolation, the Afghan foreign ministry has lately seen bomb attacks in its neighbourhood. In January, in a similar incident, a suicide bomb blast resulted in heavy casualties in the capital.

Though there are no confirmed reports and no comments by the Taliban, Khaama Press while quoting sources said that the Ministry of foreign affairs employees left their offices saying it was a suicide bombing.

According to a social media post by the NGO, a kid was also injured in the blast incident. Sozza said the incident took place near the foreign ministry.

Reports said the blast took off near a checkpoint on the road leading to the Ministry.

In the aftermath of the incident, several ambulances reached the area. Injured people are being taken to Wazir Akbar Khan hospital. Taliban security forces in recent times have led a crackdown against IS-K militants, a group which has purportedly carried out such attacks in the past.

Many government offices and international embassies are located in the area. Two witnesses informed the Reuters news agency that they heard the sound of a huge explosion close to the Ministry. The Taliban takeover in August 2021 has taken the country to a downfall in terms of not only its battering economy but also the debilitating humanitarian situation and violent blasts.

