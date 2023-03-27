Japanese man in 50s arrested in China for 'espionage' activities

A Japanese person arrested in China earlier this month has been charged with espionage activities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Monday.

During a news briefing, the spokesperson said that he was working at a Japanese firm, Astellas Pharma.

“This Japanese citizen is suspected of engaging in espionage activities, in violation of the criminal law and the anti-espionage law of the People's Republic of China,” Mao said, adding that China has notified the Japanese embassy in China.

She asked Japan to request their citizens not engage in such activities claiming that similar cases have been reported in recent years.

According to Chinese media, the company has not identified the employee, while a spokesperson said it was unclear why he was detained.

“I want to stress that companies and individuals need to respect and abide by the law. This is international customary practice,” Mao said.

“China will handle the case in accordance with law and will protect the rights of the person in accordance with the law.”

Responding to the arrest, Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that Tokyo’s embassy in Beijing was informed “this month that a Japanese man in his 50s was detained in Beijing for breaking China’s domestic laws”, reports Reuters news agency.

Also read | Latitude Financial says data of 14 million customers stolen in cyberattack

No details on the man’s identity or his alleged crime or when he was arrested has been provided by the government.

“Ever since we learnt about this case, the Japanese government has been strongly urging the immediate release of this Japanese national,” Matsuno was quoted as saying.

Also read | Silicon Valley Bank sold to First Citizens Bank

According to Japanese media, over a dozen Japanese nationals have been arrested in China since 2015.

Of which, eight have returned, while seven are facing trail or serving jail time in China. One person had died during his detention, Japan’s Mainichi newspaper reported in February.

Five of them have been found guilty by China of endangering national security, the paper said.

(With inputs from agencies)