Silicon Valley Bank sold to First Citizens Bank

First Citizens BancShares Inc has agreed to buy the Silicon Valley Bank, which is under the control of the US regulator the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC).

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based lender entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and loans of SVB, the FDIC said in a statement.

The regulator said that all the deposits assumed by the First Citizens from the SVB will continue to be insured by the FDIC up to the insurance limit.

“The FDIC estimates the cost of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank to its Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) to be approximately $20 billion. The exact cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership,” it said in a statement.

Approximately $90 billion in securities and other assets will remain in the receivership for disposition by the FDIC, the statement added.

First Citizens has around $109 billion in assets and total deposits of $89.4 billion, according to reports.

For the last two weekends, the FDIC has been trying to find a buyer for the SVB Private and Silicon Valley Bank, but it failed to reach a deal to sell them together.

Since then, it has been asking for separate offers for SVB Private and Silicon Valley Bank.

According to a Bloomberg report on Saturday, Valley National Bancorp was also a bidder for Silicon Valley Bank.

This is a developing story