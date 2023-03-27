Europol says ChatGPT may be used for cybercrimes, spreading disinformation

Europol expressed concerns on Monday (March 27) that artificial intelligence-powered chatbots like ChatGPT may be misused to carry out phishing and other cybercrimes. The police force of the European Union also said that the chatbot may be used to spread disinformation considering it is able to quickly churn out authentic sounding text on demand. Europol presented its first report starting with the chatbot. This is bound to amplify chatter of legal and ethical concerns surrounding ChatGPT.

"As the capabilities of LLMs (large language models) such as ChatGPT are actively being improved, the potential exploitation of these types of AI systems by criminals provide a grim outlook," Europol said as it presented its first tech report starting with the chatbot.

It singled out the harmful use of ChatGPT in three areas of crime.

"ChatGPT's ability to draft highly realistic text makes it a useful tool for phishing purposes," Europol said.

"It allows users to generate and spread messages reflecting a specific narrative with relatively little effort."

Since its launch last year, CHatGPT has become a blockbuster AI-powered chatbot that has sent other tech companies in a rush to introduce their own versions. But so far ChatGPT, developed by Elon Musk-founded OpenAI, is leading the race.

