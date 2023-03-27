Trump uses demeaning nickname for Stormy Daniels at Waco rally, denies having slept with her

Former president Donald Trump slammed the probe into the hush-money payments case to Stormy Daniels at rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday. This was Trump's first public appearance since his claims that he will soon be arrested in the matter. Thousands of his supporters gathered at an airfield when Trump called the New York City investigation an expletive.

"The district attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the ‘department of injustice’ in Washington, DC, is investigating me for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanour, not an affair,” he said.

Trump went on to insult Daniels, taking a dig at her personal appearance. “I never liked Horseface,” he said “I never liked ...”, a term he has used for her in the past as well.

He said that she is not the person he would cheat with on his wife Melania. Notably, Trump is accused of having sex with Stormy Daniels right after Melania gave birth to his son Barron. “That would not be the one,” he said. “There is no one. We have a great First Lady.”

He added that every aspect of his life has been investigated in the matter, but claimed that he is “the most innocent man in the history of our country”.

His obscenity-laced speech also targetted “jack-booted thugs” in the federal government, saying they had been wrongfully imprisoning his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was also present and attacked New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling the probe a witch hunt. “This attack is an egregious weaponization of our justice system designed to influence the 2024 presidential race,” Greene said. “This is nothing but a witch hunt against President Trump, and he is completely innocent.”

Trump's choice of Waco to hold his first mega-rally for the 2024 elections was slammed by several of his critics. Around 30 years back, federal and state authorities had engaged in an armed standoff with the Branch Davidian religious cult there, leading to the death of 86 people. The incident triggered an anti-government movement in the US.

(With inputs from agencies)

