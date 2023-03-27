UK PM rejects new Scottish leader Yousaf's call for independence referendum

Just hours after it emerged that Humza Yousaf would be the new leader of Scottish National Party, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rejected Yousaf's his call for another referendum for Scottish independence. However, Sunak said that he "looks forward to working" with Yousaf.

The people of Scotland and the whole of the UK want politicians "to focus on the issues that matter most to them: reducing inflation, dealing with the cost of living, tackling (hospital) backlogs", he told reporters.

Humza Yousaf, a politician of South Asian-origin was chosen on Monday (March 27) to replace Nicola Sturgeon as head of the Scottish National Party (SNP). Yousaf (32) found backing from 52 per cent of votes of SNP members.

Yousaf, though poised to become new Scottish first minister, will not take the post officially until voting by Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) due to take place on Tuesday (March 28).

After he was elected leader of Scottish National Party, Yousaf said that he would make a new push for Scottish independence

"The people of Scotland need independence now more than ever before, and we will be the generation that delivers it," he said in Edinburgh after the result.

"I was determined then, as I am now, as the 14th leader of this great party, that we will deliver independence for Scotland – together as a team," he said, adding Scotland is a European nation.

Last referendum to decide the issue of Scottish independence was carried out in 2014. The final tally of votes had revealed that people had narrowly voted in favour of remaining in the United Kingdom.

The issue of independence resurfaced strongly after Brexit after Scotland leaders expressing wish for the country to stay in the European Union.

