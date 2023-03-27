Israel's judicial overhaul legislation to be put on hold until next Knesset session

After weeks of massive protests against Israel’s judicial overhaul plans, the contentious legislation is now agreed upon to be put on hold until the next session of the Knesset, media reports said Monday evening.

“I agreed to remove the veto to reject the legislation in exchange for a commitment by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the legislation would be submitted to the Knesset for approval in the next session,” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement, as per reports.

This comes after Israel fired Yoav Gallant, the defence minister, for refusing to side with the government's plans to overhaul the judicial system. That had sparked further demonstrations in the country which has been witnessing incessant protests for weeks on now.

While confirming the hold on the legislation, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power Party said in a statement that it will now be taken up after the Passover recess in April. Gvir said that the judicial reform legislation will still be put to a vote during the summer session of parliament.

He added that he had "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment that the legislation will be brought to the Knesset for approval in the next session if no agreements are reached during the recess.”

It should be noted that the Knesset’s summer sitting runs April 30 to July 30. However, on this latest development, Netanyahu has not made any comments so far.

Critics of the proposed judicial overhaul argue that it would undermine the independence of the judiciary and politicize the appointment process, potentially leading to the appointment of judges who are more aligned with the government's political agenda.

The proposal has been met with widespread opposition from various groups, including the Israel Bar Association and opposition politicians. The controversy has sparked public protests and drawn international attention.



