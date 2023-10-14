Top 10 world news: Israel-Hamas war updates, India wins ODI World Cup match against Pakistan, and more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Kfar Azza, two of the worst-hit border communities after Hamas' attack. This was the first time that he visited the site. In other news, Ahmedabad was painted blue on Saturday (Oct 14) as Team India won the ODI World Cup contest against arch-rivals Pakistan to maintain their perfect record.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Kfar Azza, two of the worst-hit border communities after Hamas' attack. This was the first time that he visited the site over a week after the attack by the Palestinian militants.

Ahmedabad was painted blue on Saturday (Oct 14) as Team India won the ODI World Cup contest against arch-rivals Pakistan to maintain their perfect record. Led by Rohit Sharma’s 86-run knock, the Men in Blue have extended their winning streak to 8-0 after another dominant display in the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Louvre Museum in Paris and the Palace of Versailles were evacuated on Saturday (Oct 14) after receiving bomb threats, according to news agency AFP. This comes a day after the country raised the alert level to the highest.

New Zealanders, on Saturday (Oct 14), voted for a change placing conservative former businessman Christopher Luxon in the position to be the next prime minister of the country. Incumbent Prime Minister and Labour leader Chris Hipkins conceded his defeat and said that his party's six years in power were over.

The Israeli army claims to have killed the commander of the Hamas’ commando forces, on Saturday (Oct 14) who led the deadly attack on southern Israel, last week. This comes after Israel said that it killed a senior commander of Hamas who headed their aerial operations in Gaza City.

Australia, in a significant setback in its reconciliation efforts with the Indigenous population, rejected a referendum to recognise Indigenous people in the country's constitution on Saturday (Oct 14).

The Lebanese army said on Saturday (Oct 14) that Israel was behind the cross-border rocket fire that killed a Reuters journalist and wounded others from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera. In a statement, the army said that Israeli forces fired a rocket shell that hit a civilian car belonging to a media team.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (Oct 14) met Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, and both leaders held a joint press conference on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Oct 14) announced India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, saying the country will leave "no stone unturned" to successfully host the quadrennial event.