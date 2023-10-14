Israel vs Hamas war intensifies as IDF troops conduct local raids in Gaza
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli military dropped pamphlets across northern Gaza warning densely populated region's 1.1 million people to evacuate towards south. A Gazan student told WION's Sneha Swaminathan that people were walking 30 km towards south, with many camping outside a hospital, hoping to dodge ongoing and impending Israeli strikes.
Israeli troops carried out local raids in Gaza and said that they would eliminate Hamas.
Bodies of missing Israelis were found during the special forces raid in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported. The bodies are currently being identified, the publication said.
Israel's military has issued an order for the evacuation of all civilians residing in Gaza City and the northern region of the Gaza Strip in anticipation of a potential ground offensive in the besieged enclave.
