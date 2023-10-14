ugc_banner
Israel vs Hamas war intensifies as IDF troops conduct local raids in Gaza

WION Web Team
Tel AvivUpdated: Oct 14, 2023, 02:06 AM IST

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City Photograph:(AFP)

Israel-Hamas war LIVE news updates: The state of war between Israel and Hamas entered seventh day on Saturday (Oct 14) after last week's offensive launched by Gaza-based Hamas killed more than 1300 Israeli citizens. The retaliatory military action by Israel has so far killed more than 1900 Palestinians, an overwhelming of them in Gaza Strip, Palestinian Health Ministry said.The toll includes 614 children and 370 women, officials said. An additional 7,696 people have been wounded. Stay tuned with WION for all the latest updates on Israel-Hamas war

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli military dropped pamphlets across northern Gaza warning densely populated region's 1.1 million people to evacuate towards south. A Gazan student told WION's Sneha Swaminathan that people were walking 30 km towards south, with many camping outside a hospital, hoping to dodge ongoing and impending Israeli strikes. 

Israeli troops carried out local raids in Gaza and said that they would eliminate Hamas. 

Stay tuned with WION for the latest updates on Israel-Hamas war.
 

14 Oct 2023, 1:56 (IST)
Bodies of missing Israelis found in Gaza: Israeli media

 

Bodies of missing Israelis were found during the special forces raid in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported. The bodies are currently being identified, the publication said.

14 Oct 2023, 1:51 (IST)
Gaza student speaks to WION: People walking 30km to escape Israel attack, many camping at hospital

Israel's military has issued an order for the evacuation of all civilians residing in Gaza City and the northern region of the Gaza Strip in anticipation of a potential ground offensive in the besieged enclave.

