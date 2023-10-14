US intelligence warned of violence by Hamas in weeks ahead of Oct 7 assault: Report

The US intelligence community is believed to have briefed President Joe Biden about the imminent violence between Hamas and Israel in the weeks ahead of the October 7 terrorist attacks, a CNN report has revealed.

One update came on September 28, backed by multiple intelligence inputs that indicated Hamas was planning a massive rocket attack on Israel. The second assessment was produced on October 5, when the country’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) warned of the increasing possibility of violence by Hamas.

On October 6, the day before Hamas’ assault, US officials reportedly circulated inputs that came directly from Israel. All of this heralded a massive Gazan attack on Israel.

It was unclear whether or not the US intelligence assessments were shared with the Israeli administration.

While the intelligence hinted at the possibility of violence, none of the inputs gave details or indicated the sheer scale and brutality of the attack.

Intelligence failure?

Since Israel-Hamas tensions are so frequent and prevalent, it is sometimes an arduous task for intelligence experts to predict or assess the gravity of the situation.

Watch: A week of Israel-Hamas fighting: Tales of horror × “The problem is that none of this is new,” said one of the sources familiar with the intelligence. “This is something that has historically been the norm between Hamas and Israel. I think what happened is everyone saw these reports and were like, ‘Yeah of course. But we know what this will look like,’” the source added.

Warning also came from a Middle Eastern ally

The evaluations were part of a series of stern alerts conveyed to the Biden administration by its own intelligence agencies and allies in the Middle East over the past year, prompting doubts about whether the United States and Israel were adequately prepared for the potential risks.

A senior representative from a Middle Eastern nation in the area indicated that their country had consistently expressed concerns to American and Israeli authorities regarding the escalating Palestinian tensions, yet, as the official put it, " they never listened every time we warned them.”

Furthermore, a Middle Eastern diplomat stationed in Washington, DC, was quoted by CNN as saying that their government had repeatedly cautioned the White House and American intelligence officials about the mounting stockpile of Hamas weaponry and the rising anger within the Palestinian population, which was on the verge of eruption.