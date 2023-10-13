Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli troops say they have rescued 'around 250 hostages alive' from Hamas

Israel Defense Forces took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced that they rescued "around 250 hostages alive" while regaining the control of the Sufa military post from Hamas.

The Flotilla 13 elite unit was deployed to the area surrounding the Gaza security fence in a joint effort to regain control of the Sufa military post on October 7th.



The soldiers rescued around 250 hostages alive.



60+ Hamas terrorists were neutralized and 26 were… pic.twitter.com/DWdHKZgdLw — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 12, 2023

"60+ Hamas terrorists were neutralized and 26 were apprehended—including Muhammad Abu A'ali the Deputy Commander of the Hamas southern Naval Division," the IDF said.