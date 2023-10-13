ugc_banner
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli troops say they have rescued 'around 250 hostages alive' from Hamas

Tel AvivUpdated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:30 AM IST

Smoke rises from a tower after it was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City alongside the images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden Photograph:(Reuters)

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The number of Israelis killed since last Saturday's attack by Hamas has crossed the mark of 1,300. Meanwhile, six days of retaliatory Israeli bombardment of Gaza have left more than 1,500 Palesinians dead, more than 6,000 injured and 300,000 people homeless, according to Hamas-controlled Gazan health ministry. Stay tuned with WION for all the latest developments from the prevailing state of war in Israel

Israel-Hamas war news live updates: As Israeli troops moved toward the border with Gaza before a potential ground assault with a purported aim to decimate Hamas, a United Nations official warned of a humanitarian "disaster" in Gaza, where hospitals are running short of fuels and essential supplies. The international support for Israel, especially from the West — United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany — has resulted into global condemnation of Hamas' brutal actions against Israeli civilians and credence to Israel's fierce retaliation that has followed.

Stay tuned with WION for the latest on developments on Israel-Hamas war:

13 Oct 2023, 4:26 (IST)
Israeli troops say they have rescued 'around 250 hostages alive'

Israel Defense Forces took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced that they rescued "around 250 hostages alive" while regaining the control of the Sufa military post from Hamas.

"60+ Hamas terrorists were neutralized and 26 were apprehended—including Muhammad Abu A'ali the Deputy Commander of the Hamas southern Naval Division," the IDF said.

13 Oct 2023, 3:22 (IST)
Gaza death toll crosses the mark of 1,500: Health Ministry

The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 1,537, with 6,612 people wounded, the Gaza-based Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Of those killed, 276 were women and 500 were under the age of 18, the ministry said.

 

13 Oct 2023, 2:30 (IST)
TRIGGER WARNING: Israel PM's X account shares photos of babies allegedly killed by Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's account on social media platform X shared some gut-wrenching photos on Thursday (Oct 12) of babies, who were allegedly killed by the Hamas militants when they stormed Israel in one the deadliest attacks ever. 

The photos, which we are sharing here after blurring them out due to their sensitivity, appear to show newborn babies charred to death or shot in the face, portraying the harsh reality of the ongoing war in Israel. 

Click here to read the full report.

13 Oct 2023, 2:21 (IST)
Support to Hamas feared? US blocks Iran's access to $6bn from prisoner swap deal

The United States and Qatar have reportedly reached an agreement to restrict Iran's access to $6 billion in recently transferred funds, which were part of a deal between Washington and Tehran leading to the release of five imprisoned Americans from Iran last month.

Click here to read more...