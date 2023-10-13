Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli troops say they have rescued 'around 250 hostages alive' from Hamas
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war news live updates: As Israeli troops moved toward the border with Gaza before a potential ground assault with a purported aim to decimate Hamas, a United Nations official warned of a humanitarian "disaster" in Gaza, where hospitals are running short of fuels and essential supplies. The international support for Israel, especially from the West — United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany — has resulted into global condemnation of Hamas' brutal actions against Israeli civilians and credence to Israel's fierce retaliation that has followed.
Stay tuned with WION for the latest on developments on Israel-Hamas war:
recommended stories
recommended stories
Israel Defense Forces took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced that they rescued "around 250 hostages alive" while regaining the control of the Sufa military post from Hamas.
The Flotilla 13 elite unit was deployed to the area surrounding the Gaza security fence in a joint effort to regain control of the Sufa military post on October 7th.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 12, 2023
The soldiers rescued around 250 hostages alive.
60+ Hamas terrorists were neutralized and 26 were… pic.twitter.com/DWdHKZgdLw
"60+ Hamas terrorists were neutralized and 26 were apprehended—including Muhammad Abu A'ali the Deputy Commander of the Hamas southern Naval Division," the IDF said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's account on social media platform X shared some gut-wrenching photos on Thursday (Oct 12) of babies, who were allegedly killed by the Hamas militants when they stormed Israel in one the deadliest attacks ever.
The photos, which we are sharing here after blurring them out due to their sensitivity, appear to show newborn babies charred to death or shot in the face, portraying the harsh reality of the ongoing war in Israel.
Click here to read the full report.
The United States and Qatar have reportedly reached an agreement to restrict Iran's access to $6 billion in recently transferred funds, which were part of a deal between Washington and Tehran leading to the release of five imprisoned Americans from Iran last month.
Click here to read more...