Operation Ajay: First flight with 212 Indians evacuated from Israel lands in New Delhi

First flight carrying 212 Indian nationals from Israel, as part of Operation Ajay launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, a minister in Union government was at the airport to receive the rescued Indians.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, also took to Twitter, formerly known as X to share the images of Indians who landed in Delhi.

Welcome to the homeland!



An Indian national who returned from Israel told news agency ANI: "This is the first time that we are facing this situation over there. We are very thankful to the Indian government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing us back. We are hoping for peace as soon as possible so that we can go back to work as earliest as possible."