Operation Ajay: First flight with 212 Indians evacuated from Israel lands in New Delhi
India has launched Operation Ajay to rescue Indian citizens stuck within ongoing state of war in Israel.
First flight carrying 212 Indian nationals from Israel, as part of Operation Ajay launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport.
Rajeev Chandrashekhar, a minister in Union government was at the airport to receive the rescued Indians.
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, also took to Twitter, formerly known as X to share the images of Indians who landed in Delhi.
Welcome to the homeland!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 13, 2023
1st #OperationAjay flight carrying 212 citizens touches down in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/FOQK2tvPrR
An Indian national who returned from Israel told news agency ANI: "This is the first time that we are facing this situation over there. We are very thankful to the Indian government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing us back. We are hoping for peace as soon as possible so that we can go back to work as earliest as possible."
India on October 11 launched 'Operation Ajay' to enable the return of stranded Indian nationals back home amid the state of war in Israel.
Ajay, in Hindi, literally means unconquered or invincible.
India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote on Wednesday (Oct 11), "Launching Operation Ajay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad."
The Indian embassy in Israel has also urged citizens stranded in the country to remain "calm and vigilant" and follow the issued advisories.
"The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories. 24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact: Tel +972-35226748, Tel +972-543278392. Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," it said in a statement.
The number of Israelis killed since last Saturday's attack by Hamas has crossed the mark of 1,300. Meanwhile, six days of retaliatory Israeli bombardment of Gaza have left more than 1,500 Palestinians dead, more than 6,000 injured and 300,000 people homeless, according to Hamas-controlled Gazan health ministry.
