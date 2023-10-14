ugc_banner

Israel-Hamas war: One journalist killed, six wounded in shelling along Lebanon border

BeirutEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:56 AM IST

Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah takes a selfie picture while working in Maras, Turkey, February 11, 2023 Photograph:(Reuters)

The deceased journalist Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal.

A Reuters news videographer was killed when an Israeli shell landed on a group of journalists working in southern Lebanon. Six others were wounded in the incident, Associated Press reported.

Reuters confirmed the death of its journalist Issam Abdullah in a statement on Friday (Oct 13).

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," the statement said.

Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said.

More information to be added soon. 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on women’s rights shedding light on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read.   

Mukul conceived and currently writes The Capitals on WION, a weekly recap of some of the biggest stories from the capitals around the world.

An avid reader of subcontinent-related geopolitical literature, Mukul is deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment. 

Mukul can be found cycling more than a few miles in New Delhi on the mornings he doesn't have to physically go to work, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. His current favourites are Declan Walsh’s ‘Nine Lives of Pakistan’ and John Simpson’s ‘News From No Man’s Land’.

Mukul is a journalism graduate from Delhi University.

