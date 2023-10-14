Israel-Hamas war: One journalist killed, six wounded in shelling along Lebanon border
A Reuters news videographer was killed when an Israeli shell landed on a group of journalists working in southern Lebanon. Six others were wounded in the incident, Associated Press reported.
Reuters confirmed the death of its journalist Issam Abdullah in a statement on Friday (Oct 13).
"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," the statement said.
Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal.
"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said.
More information to be added soon.
